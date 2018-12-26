Simmba song Mere Wala Dance: Ranveer Singh number will make you whistle and clap

A new track titled “Mera Wala Dance” from Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has been released and from the looks of it, the song seems to be a post-credits song. The three-minute long number opens in Rohit Shetty’s trademark style. A car bursts into the scene and from it steps out our hero Ajay Devgn. Accompanying him is another hero, Ranveer Singh and just like the trailer, the original Singham Devgn is inspiring Sangram Bhalerao aka Ranveer here as well. As the two stars appear together on the screen, it seems surreal.

Advertising

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, the peppy number has mixed shots of Devgn and Singh taking down goons in style. Their rowdy avatar is the one which will make you root for these two Dabanggs. You will also see Ranveer recreating Singham’s hook step in the song.

Once the Singham and Sangram’s union is over, enters the dazzling Sara Ali Khan who totally owns the screen in the song. She shakes a leg with Ranveer and totally matches up to his energy level as she has done in another song of the film “Aankh Maarey”.

Watch Simmba song Mere Wala Dance

This is the fourth song from from the film’s album after “Aankh Maarey”, “Tere Bin” and “Aala Re Aala”. Simmba, also starring Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Sidhartha Jadav and others, is scheduled to release on December 28. The film has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty.

Advertising

A special screening of the film was organised on Tuesday. In attendance were Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others.

See photos from the song Mere Wala Dance

Ranveer and Sara have also been extensively promoting the masala entertainer. The duo will soon appear on Kapil Sharma’s upcoming show, The Kapil Sharma Show.