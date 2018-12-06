Simmba movie song Aankh Marey: This remix version won’t disappoint you

The first song from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba “Aankh Marey” is out and unlike many other remixes, this one retains the masala element of the original song.

The video of the song starts with Karan Johar dancing to the beat of the song. Ranveer and Sara then take over the dance number. Singh is known for his energetic screen presence and Khan matches him at every step.

There is also a cameo of the Golmaal team. Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tushar Kapoor appear halfway through the dance number and in an homage to the original song from Tere Mere Sapne, Arshad Warsi appears and he is seen lip-syncing to Kumar Sanu’s voice.

Watch Aankh Maarey song from Simmba

The Simmba version of “Aankh Marey” has been sung by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

The original version of “Aankh Marey” was sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy for the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, which was the debut of Arshad Warsi. The music was given by Viju Shah.

The new track is fun, nostalgic and upbeat. It can easily be called an updated version of the original song.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, releases on December 28.