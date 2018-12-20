Simmba song Aala Re Aala: This Ranveer Singh number is a visual treat

After the two recreated songs “Aankh Marey” and “Tere Bin”, the first original song of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba is out.

The song titled “Aala Re Aala” has everything that makes it a typical Rohit Shetty film song. The song features hundreds of backup dancers in Maharashtrian outfits, some riding bikes and others beating the drums with enthusiasm. The ever-energetic Ranveer here looks like a mix of Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn’s Singham.

Ranveer’s flamboyance and his carefree attitude make this song a worthwhile watch. But we definitely have seen a better version of him in songs like “Tattad Tattad” (Ramleela) and “Malhari” (Bajirao Mastani). Sung by Dev Negi and Goldi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, this Tanishk Bagchi composition is an average number.

While shooting the song, Ranveer had said “Aala Re Aaala” is his career’s biggest song. Sharing a video from the sets, he exclaimed, “Look what is happening here. I’m shooting the biggest song of my career! Look at the number of dancers, look at the sets and how it’s been done up. It’s madness. Basically, boss has not held back this time.” to which Rohit had replied, “I’m spending a lot of money on you.”

Like other title tracks of his films, the filmmaker has shot “Aala Re Aala” in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

A high-octane cop drama, Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Siddharth Jadhav among others. The film will hit the theaters on December 28, 2018.