Rohit Shetty: Simmba will make you happy and cry at the same time

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is looking forward for the release of his forthcoming film Simmba, has said that the film will make audience feel high as it has the combination of action, comedy, romance and emotions.

“I am not saying that we have created something different but this film will give you a high. The film will make you happy and cry at the same time” Rohit said while interacting with media on Wednesday at the promotional meet of Simmba along with the star cast of the film Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.

The actor-director duo Ranveer and Rohit had teamed up for a Chinese brand ad two years ago. But it seems they couldn’t get enough of working with each other. They soon announced their first Bollywood collaboration – Simmba. Knowing how Rohit is a champion of masala films and Ranveer is one of the most natural entertainers, their camaraderie is already the talking point of Simmba.

Simmba is loosely inspired by the Telugu hit Temper. But Rohit has surely added his own twist to the film. Hence, we have flying cars, adrenaline rushing sequences and a whole lot of action. Ranveer, who can carry off anything, seems to be the best bet for the title role too. Simmba will surely brings curtains down on 2018 in the most thunderous manner.

Simmba is an action-comedy drama which revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against rapist in the film.

