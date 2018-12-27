Simmba: Five reasons to watch the Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty film

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, will hit screens on December 28. And before we get to know whether it will hit the bull’s eye and close the year with a bang, here are five reasons to watch the actioner Simmba:

1. Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty

The actor-director duo had teamed up for a Chinese brand ad two years ago. But it seems they couldn’t get enough of working with each other. They soon announced their first Bollywood collaboration – Simmba. Knowing how Rohit is a champion of masala films and Ranveer is one of the most natural entertainers, their camaraderie is already the talking point of Simmba.

2. Sara Ali Khan

If you thought there was not enough of Sara in Kedarnath, then Simmba will only be a bigger treat. Sara has already impressed the audience and critics with her acting chops in her debut film. Sara is a solid reason to watch this film

3. Singham connection

In Simmba’s trailer, we saw a glimpse of how it has a strong connection with Rohit’s previous blockbuster, Singham. Simmba is also being called its spin-off.

4. Cameos

Rohit brought his favourite Golmaal boys in Simmba’s song “Aankh Marey” leaving fans asking for more. The Golmaal gang has also hinted at the fifth outing in this comedy franchise in the same song. Another high point is the special appearance by Ajay Devgn in his Singham avatar. And all these cameos have only made things more thrilling.

5. Action

Simmba is loosely inspired by the Telugu hit Temper. But Rohit has surely added his own twist to the film. Hence, we have flying cars, adrenaline rushing sequences and a whole lot of action. Ranveer, who can carry off anything, seems to be the best bet for the title role too. Simmba will surely brings curtains down on 2018 in the most thunderous manner.