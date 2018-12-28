Simmba actor Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty is a bonafide big screen director

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ranveer Singh talks about his experience of working with Rohit Shetty, and how rewarding 2018 has been.

Remarking that Shetty creates a larger than life world in his films, the actor said, “I think it is correct to say that Rohit Shetty creates a larger than life world in his films. Everything in a Rohit Shetty film is big. You associate largeness, scale, grandeur, visual spectacle, an event film with Rohit Shetty. He is a director who directs large canvas films that are meant for the big screen. This man doesn’t know any other way. So, his films are big.”

With being a big canvas director, Ranveer Singh also thinks that Rohit Shetty knows his trade too well. He said, “I also think he knows the trade, because he is a bonafide big screen director. He is the one who gets the audience to the seats. He is the one who is shot in the arm when the footfall is falling. So, yes, as an audience and an actor who has collaborated with him, I appreciate him in every way. Even as a man, he is a big guy with a big heart. He is such an admirable man and I have tremendous amount of love and respect for him.”

After opening the year 2018 with a super hit Padmaavat, Ranveer is excited for Simmba, and wishes that it does well. Talking about his fulfilling year, he said, “Well it could be a landmark year for me, if God willing, touch wood. And I hope Simmba does really really well. Then I would have notched a massive year. The joy I get out of the rewards, I can’t compare it with the joy that I get out of the process itself. The creative process of shooting Gully Boy and Simmba this year, that’s the actual reward for me. What more could I have asked for? How much more could I be blessed? I get to do what I love to do for a living. I get to go to a film set every morning and perform as an actor and collaborate with the finest talents around. These are the rewards. this is something that I look forward to. Of course, it is great when these films go on to become blockbusters. It is fantastic, and it is important, but the process is truly the reward that I seek.”