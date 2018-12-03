Simmba producer Karan Johar: The bromance between Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty is electric

The trailer for Rohit Shetty’s next directorial Simmba was released today. Starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, the trailer has generated positive reactions and hype.

Advertising

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Simmba also stars debutante Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. Simmba is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shetty’s Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Karan Johar said at the trailer launch, “As an actor, I wanted to give one hit film. So, I am in a song in this film. I am happy I will be a part of a super-hit film.”

Karan also praised the actor-director combo of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. He said, “The combination of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty is full of energy. Deepika and Ranveer’s love story is one dreamy story, but the bromance between Rohit and Ranveer is electric. This collaboration is set to burst on the silver screen.”

Advertising

He added, “These two will not be able to stop themselves from giving us the best. Rohit Shetty will not be able to work without Ranveer Singh. Ranveer works on a Rohit Shetty film even when he is not working on it. This duo is out of the world, and all set to give us their best.”

Karan Johar also commended Rohit Shetty. He said, “It is a thunderous Monday. Love the energy! Today is the first day my baby (the film) has gone to school. I call it school because it is the Rohit Shetty school of films. He is India’s most mainstream filmmaker.”