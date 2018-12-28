Simmba movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Ranveer Singh in and as Simmba, the film directed by Rohit Shetty has hit the theaters. Sara Ali Khan plays Ranveer’s love interest in the film and from the trailer, it looks like Ajay Devgn’s Singham will also play a significant role in the film.

Rohit Shetty’s films are known for being masala entertainers and so far, the audience has enjoyed the way he presents big action sequences with high drama. Shetty’s style of comedy is also loved by the viewers.

With Simmba being the last big release of the year, the audience will surely be looking forward to ending their year with a bang.

This will be Ranveer Singh’s second release of the year after Padmaavat. He is being seen as a front-runner for all the awards after his performance as Khilji in Bhansali’s film.