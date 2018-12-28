Simmba movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Ranveer Singh in and as Simmba, the film directed by Rohit Shetty has hit the theaters. Sara Ali Khan plays Ranveer’s love interest in the film and from the trailer, it looks like Ajay Devgn’s Singham will also play a significant role in the film.
Rohit Shetty’s films are known for being masala entertainers and so far, the audience has enjoyed the way he presents big action sequences with high drama. Shetty’s style of comedy is also loved by the viewers.
With Simmba being the last big release of the year, the audience will surely be looking forward to ending their year with a bang.
This will be Ranveer Singh’s second release of the year after Padmaavat. He is being seen as a front-runner for all the awards after his performance as Khilji in Bhansali’s film.
Trade analysts heap praise on Simmba
While Taran Adarsh tweeted, "A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview," Girish Johar posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to @RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan @RSPicturez @karanjohar @SonuSood @ashutoshrana10 @RelianceEnt 💕🌟💞 #Simmba has the right dose of masala, songs, humour, emotions & a strong message !! It will be a winner at the BO ! 💥"
Simmba box office prediction
Talking about the box office prospects of Simmba, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The positive buzz around Simmba will lead to its great start at the box office and it will earn over Rs 18 crore on Day 1. The deadly trio of Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and other cameos, remixed songs, Karan Johar’s association and majestic promotions, all will help Simmba to end the year on a high note.”