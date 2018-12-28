Simmba leaked online by Tamilrockers

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba has become the latest victim of Tamilrockers. The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer has found its way to the piracy website.

In the recent past, many popular films have become a victim of Tamilrockers and this includes Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero and Yash starrer KGF that released on December 21. Maari 2, Odiyan, 2.0, Sarkar and many other films were also leaked by Tamilrockers just hours after their release.

The makers of big Tamil films have been putting up a fight against Tamilrockers but not much has come out of it yet. Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and even Hollywood films have not been able to escape the curse of Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers runs many proxy websites and it has become difficult for the producers to get every proxy website blocked.

Meanwhile, Simmba has opened to mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review noted, “The only reason to watch Simmba is Ranveer Singh. The actor is fully alive to the moment, knowing that he is working in a template, aware that he has to keep breaking out.”

She added, “Sara Ali Khan’s second appearance in the same month (after Kedarnath) proves that she is no fluke.”

Simmba is the last big release of 2018. With the holiday season here, the film is expected to rake in big numbers at the box office.