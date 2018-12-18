Simmba director Rohit Shetty hints at Golmaal 5

There have been very few franchises that have consistently performed well and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series is one of those rare ones.

The reprised version of “Aankh Marey” from the film Simmba was released a few weeks ago and featured Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu from Team Golmaal and Rohit Shetty has revealed that this was a hint for Golmaal 5. In a media interaction, Shetty told DNA, “Yes the gesture by Team Golmaal in Aankh Marey was a hint about Golmaal 5.”

The Golmaal series first started in 2006 and the franchise released its fourth installment, Golmaal Again, in 2017. With a fifth film in the pipeline, the franchise might get even bigger now.

The trailer for Shetty’s Simmba also featured Ajay Devgn’s Singham and this could be a signal for Shetty creating his own film universe. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Shetty said, “I’m not saying my next will be Singham and Simmba coming together, but the idea is to create a cop universe. It’d be difficult as something of this sort hasn’t been done before.”

And with the characters of Golmaal appearing in the Simmba song, it looks like Shetty has planted the seed of a bigger universe.

Rohit Shetty’s next Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film releases on December 28.