Simmba box office collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh film is a force to reckon with

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba has taken the box office by storm. The Rohit Shetty directorial has minted Rs 190.64 crore till now. Not even two weeks old, the movie is all set to enter the coveted Rs 200 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the latest figures of the cop drama and wrote, “#Simmba refuses to slow down… Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2… Nears ₹ 200 cr mark… Emerges THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Sanju and #Padmaavat.”

Incidentally, Simmba also happens to be the biggest opener of Ranveer’s career. Simmba had collected Rs 20.72 crore on the opening day itself.

While the movie might have performed incredibly well at the box office, the film evoked mixed responses from critics, who, while panning the film, still praised Ranveer’s performance in the blockbuster.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review noted, “The set-pieces are familiar. The clashes between the bad guys and the cops coated with the ‘vardi-ki-aan-shaan-baan’ lines are the same. The background music which drowns out everything is right there. To remind us of ‘before’, actors who own popular hit songs are rustled up to shake a leg, and to top it all, the original cop-who-walks-slo-mo-like-a-panther comes on to tell the rookie how it’s done. The only reason to watch Simmba then, is Ranveer Singh.”

Now it remains to be seen how soon the movie reaches the Rs 200 crore milestone. Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, released on December 28.