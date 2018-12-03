Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan: Rohit Shetty’s filmmaking style is superb

The trailer of Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba was launched today. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Simmba is Sara’s second release and she was seen all excited at the trailer launch.

Advertising

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, shared her experience of working on Simmba. The young actor said, “It was a lot of fun working with all of them. It is fun being here. I can’t believe I am standing here on stage with all of them.”

Sara also shared her views on Simmba’s director Rohit Shetty. “Rohit sir’s filmmaking style is superb. On set, I have never met anyone better than him,” said Sara.

She also added, “Because he (Rohit Shetty) is so good, everything goes smoothly and works well. He is great to work with.”

Advertising

Sara Ali Khan is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which will hit the theaters on December 7. Simmba is set to release on December 28.

At the Simmba trailer launch, when Sara Ali Khan was asked about having two releases in one month, she said, “I was nervous on sets every day. Both my films are releasing so close to one another. I was nervous, now I am excited.”

Simmba is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez.