Simmba actor Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty is one of the greatest commercial filmmakers

Ranveer Singh was present at the trailer launch of Simmba, a Rohit Shetty directorial. The trailer, which promises to be a true-blue masala Bollywood entertainer, is receiving a positive reaction from the audience. When Ranveer was asked if his wife Deepika Padukone watched the trailer, the actor replied, “Rohit sir showed her some rushes on my birthday. She doesn’t say much. She never speaks much. When the rushes ended, she looked at me and said, ‘Bada hot lag raha hai.'”

Ranveer’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a while now. At the event, the Simmba actor said he now wants to become the ‘husband of the millennium.’

He said, “I have already become the boyfriend of the millennium. Now, I am working towards becoming the husband of the millennium,” adding that he knew in the first six months of his relationship that Deepika Padukone is the one for him.

Simmba is the first time Ranveer will be seen in a cop avatar. Talking about the film, Ranveer said, “Nobody projects heroes quite like Rohit Shetty. That’s why every leading man wants to be in a Rohit Shetty film because you know the way he is going to present you, nobody else can. It’s been a huge honour and privilege for me to be his leading man.”

Watch the trailer:

He continued, “I have been a huge fan of Rohit saab for a long time. He is one of the greatest commercial filmmakers. I have been a huge fan of Singham franchise. Working with him and Karan on Simmba has been a dream come true.”

Ranveer and Rohit had earlier worked in an advertisement. Back then, the actor had hoped to be a Rohit Shetty actor. However, at the event, he reiterated how it is not easy to be in a Rohit Shetty film.

“I had been waiting to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s film but it is not easy to get into his films. You have to earn the right to be in his world. Then, we did the Chingz ad and I thought I would do everything that it takes to be a part of his film,” the 33-year-old said.

The Bajirao Mastani actor continued how he has explored all layers in the first installment, “Rohit sir has juiced me out in this film. In the first installment of the franchise itself, I have explored all layers. There’s emotion, there’s action.”

Simmba also features a glimpse of Singham aka Ajay Devgn. In fact, the team has shot for a song that has the entire cast of Golmaal franchise dancing along with Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan. At the trailer launch of Simmba, Ranveer refused to spill the beans on the song. He said, “I don’t want to ruin that moment for all of you. It will be out in a few days.”

Lastly, summing up his journey so far, Ranveer said, “Whatever has happened in my life, I couldn’t even dream about it. I just wanted to be an actor. I had never imagined what’s happening with me. The kind of people I worked with, to get launched by Aditya Chopra. All this is beyond my wildest imagination.”

Simmba hits the theaters on December 28.