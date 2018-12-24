Would have been jealous if there was any other actor in Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, explores the underground hip-hop scene of Mumbai. It will arrive in theaters in February, but it is already making headlines for its selection at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival.

Naturally, Ranveer is on cloud nine. As he sat down for an interaction, days ahead of the release of Simmba, the actor shared how he was stunned by the teaser of Gully Boy.

“With Gully Boy, I was just concerned with just being in the moment. I wouldn’t concern myself with going to the monitor and checking what’s happening. So, I didn’t know how the film looked like. I didn’t see too many frames either. We finished shooting. Zoya went to New York for six months where she edited the film and it’s only recently that she had to dub a line for the teaser. I went in to the studio and I saw Gully Boy for the first time and I was like (stunned),” he said.

The actor went on to say that the film looked so good that had any other actor been cast for Gully Boy, he would have felt jealous. “I swear, if there was any other actor in this teaser and it wasn’t me, I would have been burnt to a crisp. I’d be so jealous. It is Mumbai. It’s hip-hop. It is me! (laughs) It is a very special time. This year has been very special,” Ranveer shared.

Besides Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in director Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht.