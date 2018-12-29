Simmba actor Ranveer Singh: Happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences

Ranveer Singh started this year with the blockbuster Padmaavat and is ending it on a high with Simmba. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lavish historical could not be more different than Rohit Shetty’s boisterous actioner, but they did have one thing in common apart from Ranveer himself: they opened with unprecedented numbers.

Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s career-best opener. It earned Rs 20.72 crore on the first day and looks all set to dominate the first week of 2019. He said, “It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artiste, I have always tried to experiment and I am happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen.”

Ranveer is playing the role of a cop for the first time in Simmba. In Padmaavat, he played the maniacal Alauddin Khilji.

Simmba is set in the same universe as Ajay Devgn starrer Singham movies. Apart from the love Simmba is getting from audiences, it has also received positive reviews. Ranveer said, “It’s been a phenomenal year for me professionally and personally and this record makes my journey in cinema even sweeter.”

Ranveer Singh also thanks his director Rohit Shetty for trusting him. He said, “The record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly.”

“It was not an easy role to pull off, but I put my head down and put in the work and I am overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on Simmba. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio and he has hit Simmba out of the park. The success of the film belongs to him and his phenomenal team who are there for him and beside him at all times,” Ranveer added.