Simi Garewal’s tweet on Thalaivii receives Kangana Ranaut’s attention, calls herself a ‘nationalist’

Simi Garewal was one of the celebrities who attended Thalaivii’s special screening in Mumbai. The actor was all praise for Kangana Ranaut’s performance as the popular actor-politician Jayalalithaa. However, before praising her work in the film, Simi mentioned how she does not support Kangana’s “radical comments.”

“Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut’s radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana’s portrayalThumbs up. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate,” Simi’s tweet read.

The tweet did not go down well with a fan of Kangana Ranaut who questioned that why other actors are not associated with such sentences. Stating examples of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the fan wrote, “Why special phrases for Kangana?” The tweet grabbed Kangana’s eyeball, who later shared the screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram story and tagged herself as “a nationalist.” “Because Kangana is a nationalist,” she wrote over it.

Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

On Saturday, when a fan questioned Simi on her tweet for Kangana, the actor replied, “I don’t hate #KanganaRanaut at all!! We’ve been friends for years. She has never harmed me. We’ve dined at each other’s homes. We’ve always shared good vibes. But not the same views.”

Thank you Bilal. I don’t hate #KanganaRanaut at all!! We’ve been friends for years. She has never harmed me. We’ve dined at each other’s homes. We’ve always shared good vibes. But not the same views.. https://t.co/9JNQBxIr86 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 11, 2021

On the work front, Thalaivii is performing well at the theaters and Kangana is celebrating its success in full swing. “Great time for content makers. Even before the release, we recovered the cost and after that all is bonus. Meanwhile, multiplexes can sulk and behave like big bullies and wait for the day they have to pay to get exclusive content like everyone else,” Kangana wrote, adding that Thailaivii has been declared as the “movie of the year” by the audience.

In another Instagram story, Kangana, who had earlier appealed multiplexes to support Thalaivii, called out “movie mafia and fake feminists” for not appreciating the film that has had the “courage to deliver in the face of pandemic.”

Thank you Bilal. I don’t hate #KanganaRanaut at all!! We’ve been friends for years. She has never harmed me. We’ve dined at each other’s homes. We’ve always shared good vibes. But not the same views.. https://t.co/9JNQBxIr86 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 11, 2021

“Meanwhile, movie mafia and fake feminists hiding in their hell holes had no words of encouragement or appreciation for my team who made the movie of the year but now they have started smear campaigns against the film for its limited release. At least, we have the courage to deliver in the face of a pandemic. Remember the world or theatres won’t be the same post pandemic and your turn will also come soon. Someone had to start somewhere and we did. We must encourage each other and revive the film business and rise above pretty emotions,” her note read.

Kangana’s Thalaivii released on September 10. The actor also has Tejas and Dhaakad up next for release.