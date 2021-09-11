‘Jayalalithaa would’ve approved Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal’: Simi Garewal

Veteran actor and celebrity chat show host Simi Garewal was spotted with Kangana Ranaut at a preview theatre in Mumbai on Friday where she watched Thalaivii. Soon after, Simi took to Twitter to share her take on the film.

Simi, who had interviewed former actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for her popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal way back in 1999, shared that Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai to play her role if there was ever a biopic made on her. Before sharing her opinion on the film, Simi clarified that she “does not support Kangana Ranaut’s radical comments.”

Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut‘s radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana’s portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ’s childhood..I wish they hadn’t. It wud have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that’s only my opinion.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta shared in her review of the film, “That J Jayalalitha’s life was tailor-made for a movie, no can dispute. And now, having watched Kangana Ranaut play this version of Jaya in Thalaivii with a perfectly-judged mixture of vulnerability and hauteur, there’s no question that she owns the part. Would a Tamil leading lady, more conversant with the language and the body language, have done a better job? The question is now moot.”