Simi Garewal shares hilarious unseen footage from Amitabh Bachchan’s interview: ‘I may want to pick my nose’

Actor Simi Garewal, known for her talk show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video from the time when the Bachchan family attended the chat show in 2004. The behind-the-scenes clip has Amitabh Bachchan joking with the camera person as he makes the studio audience laugh.

In the video, Simi is telling Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan that they are on camera all the time, even when they are not saying anything. Amitabh then asks Simi about the camera that’s on him and jokes, “When I do this (snaps his fingers), you need to stop because I may want to pick my nose or something.”

Abhishek, who was seated next to Amitabh’s camera, says he can just cover the camera by stretching his arms which leads to even more laughter. Simi captioned the post, “RENDEZVOUS GEMS! Nope! Still not started the interview! Getting there! And with the Bachchans..it’s fun all the way!”

In another BTS video shared by the actor-host, Amitabh jokes that if Simi feels like leaving the show at any point, she can and he will take over. “I have also done television for one-and-a-half years, all I have to do is dress in white,” he says. Jaya then says, “Aur dadhi ka kya hoga? (What about your beard?),” to which Amitabh and Abhishek reply, “Dadhi toh already white hai. (The beard is already white).”

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest release Uunchai is currently in theatres. The Sooraj Barjatya film also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra among others.