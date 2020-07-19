Simi Garewal: I applaud Kangana Ranaut, she is braver and bolder than I am

Simi Garewal said that she too faced a fair amount of struggles in the film industry. (Photo: Simi Garewal/Instagram and team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Simi Garewal said that she too faced a fair amount of struggles in the film industry. (Photo: Simi Garewal/Instagram and team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Former actor and popular TV show host Simi Garewal has lauded Kangana Ranaut for her comments about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since Sushant died by suicide on June 14, Kangana has been speaking about nepotism in Bollywood and the film industry’s alleged aversion towards outsiders.

Saying that she too has faced the brutalities of the industry and has had her own share of struggles, Garewal tweeted late Saturday night, “I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a ‘powerful’ person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave….”

She added in subsequent tweets, “I don’t know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I’m distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many ‘outsiders’ go through in Bollywood.. it must change! When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput’s death may be the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood..”

Kangana Ranaut spoke to news channel Republic TV on Saturday evening about the death of Sushant. She again accused producers like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra for shortchanging him. She also said that she, too, was told that she will meet a tragic end. The actor also alleged that she was dropped by 18 brands and called the people in Bollywood “emotional vultures”.

Stating that she will return her Padma Shri if she is not able to substantiate her claims about Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana concluded, “I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

