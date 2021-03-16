Silence Can You Hear It trailer: Manoj Bajpayee plays an angry cop in this whodunnit, watch

The makers of Silence… Can You Hear It? dropped the trailer of their upcoming film on Tuesday. The Aban Bharucha Deohans directorial is a murder mystery, starring Manoj Bajpayee as the hot-headed ACP Avinash. The trailer introduces Manoj as the “impatient officer” who is assigned the murder case of Pooja Chaudhary, daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Accompanying him on the case is Prachi Desai and Sahil Vaid.

Silence… Can You Hear It? trailer has power-packed dialogues and we see Manoj as Avinash losing his cool multiple times. However, the trailer gives away little about the storyline of this whodunnit. The film also stars Arjun Mathur, who seems to be playing the antagonist in the film. The film will stream on ZEE5.

Talking about his role in the film, Manoj said, “This is my first ‘whodunnit’ film. I was so excited. When I heard the script, I instantly came onboard. The film has all elements that can excite the audience. Aban (director) is a friend. I always knew she is completely into such genre. I thought she was the right person for me to start the journey with in this genre. I am sure people will enjoy this film.”

Prachi, who was last seen in 2017 film Carbon, is making her OTT debut with Silence… Can You Hear It?. Talking about why she chose to do this film, the actor said, “This is the kind of role I have been waiting for. I love thrillers. When Aban came to me with the script and informed me I was going to play a cop, I first reconfirmed with her if she was sure because such roles were never offered to me before. Later, I read script non-stop and I knew I had to do this.”

Aban spoke about approaching Prachi for the role of a cop in Silence. She said, “I wanted my inspector to be womanly, which is why I thought she will be a perfect fit for the role. You don’t necessarily have to be harsh.” Talking about Prachi’s performance, Aban assured, “She nailed it.”

Silence… Can You Hear It? will release on 26th March 2021.