Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Silambarasan TR makes his debut in Bollywood as a singer with Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL

Tamil star Silambarasan has sung the song Taali Taali for Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL.

Silmabarasan TRSilmabarasan TR has given vocals to Hindi song Taali Taali. (Photo: Instagram/silmabarasantr)

Actors Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s next outing Double XL marks the Bollywood debut of actor Mahat Raghavendra, who is known for his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The actor’s debut Hindi film will also see popular Tamil star Silambarasan TR aka STR making his debut but as a singer. STR is a close friends with Mahat and has sung the song Taali Taali in the film.

Also Read |Double XL trailer: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi join forces to strip society of unrealistic expectations, watch

Double XL tells the stories of two girls, who have to fight the stereotype against plus size women to achieve their dreams. STR took to Twitter and released the song. He tweeted, “Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend @MahatOfficial Onwards & upwards ! Proud of you Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the #TaaliTaali song!”

Check out STR’s tweet –

 

The song is a dance number. Huma also tweeted the song and thanked STR for crooning the track. She tweeted, “Thank you to superstar @SilambarasanTR_ for lending his voice and being a part of #DoubleXL family . It’s time to set the dance floor on fire as the #TaaliTaali song is here! Song Out Now #DoubleXL releasing in the cinemas near you on 4th Nov.”

Mahat and STR last worked together in the latter’s hit Tamil film Maanaadu. Prior to that, they were together in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Kaalai and Mahat’s debut film Vallavan. Double XL is directed by Satram Ramani and will also see a cameo by Sikhar Dhawan. The film is slated to release on November 4.

Meanwhile, STR, who was last seen in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, is working on Pathu Thala, which is still in the production phase.

