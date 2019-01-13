Sikhs should boycott The Accidental Prime Minister: Sirsa

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee on Saturday objected to the “facetious” portrayal of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the biopic The Accidental Prime Minister and appealed to the Sikh community to boycott the film.

Advertising

In a video message, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Manmohan Singh made the Sikh community and India proud during his 10-year tenure as prime minister and the movie “spoils” his image.

“The Congress inflicted atrocities on Sikhs. The party committed sins… Maligning Manmohan Singh’s image…is unacceptable. The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee expresses serious concern over facetious portrayal of the former prime minister in the film,” Sirsa said.

“Manmohan Singh made the community and the entire country proud at the global level. We are against any such movie which demeans the Sikh community,” he said.

Sirsa, in his “capacity as the general secretary of the DSGPC”, appealed to community members to boycott the movie.

The film, based on the book by the same name by Sanjaya Baru who served as Manmohan Singh’s media advisor from 2004 to 2008, was released on Friday.

Advertising

The movie shows Singh as a victim of the Congress’s internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections.