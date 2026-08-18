Sikander Kher quit family WhatsApp group as dad Anupam Kher keeps on sharing his photos

Sikander Kher, who is the son of famous veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, has been in the movies for 18 years now. After making his debut in 2008’s Woodstock Villa, Sikander quickly shifted to supporting roles and in the last few years, he has delivered some great performances. But despite what he has achieved, Sikander is still compared to his parents, who both have a huge body of work. He also mentioned that there is a lot of pressure that comes with being their son, and while he accepts the privilege that comes with it, he also knows that people often see him with some prejudice.

‘People assume I had it easy’

In a chat with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, Sikander clarified that he was not speaking “out of any bitterness” and proceeded to first acknowledge the privilege he gets in the film industry because of his parents. “There are plus points to access. I can make a call to a casting director and ask if I can come and see him, and he will give me time. I can go to his office, and he won’t make me stand in a queue; he will call me in. I can even ask for work from anyone and say that please keep my name in mind,” he said.

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He then added that his parents have never called people on his behalf or recommended him for projects. “She is my mother. I love her like any son would love their mother,” he said and added that even after 18 years, people like to ask him about his parents as they assume that he has had it easy. “It’s been 18 years, and people have been asking questions about Anupam and Kirron Kher… There’s so much pressure. I am bored of that now. You guys must also be tired. People also come with a little bit of prejudice. ‘Let’s see what he can do’. I feel they come with the assumption that he got it easy so we’ll see what he has to offer,” he said.

Sikander is the son of Kirron Kher from her first marriage to Gautam Berry. Kirron married Anupam when Sikander was just 3-4 years old. Kirron and Anupam don’t have any other children.

Sikander was last seen in Baby Do Die Do and Ikkis.

‘I don’t attend my family group anymore’

In the same chat, Sikander also spoke about his father, who has done over 500 films across various languages. As they were talking about actors getting compliments, Sikander said that his father is extremely comfortable with compliments and fills up their family group chat with his own images and videos. “He will take his own photograph. He will film that guy (who is complimenting him) and then he will post it on the family group. I am not on my family group anymore. It’s just his photos,” he said. He then jokingly added how wishes also come with Anupam’s photos, “He will be like ‘Happy Independence Day’ and I will say, ‘You could have added a flag to that as well’.”

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Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher with son Sikander Kher. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram) Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher with son Sikander Kher. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher on son Sikander Kher

Anupam has previously spoken about the “void” of not having his own children and when asked about the same, he told Raj Shamani in May 2026, “I was too busy making it big. I was too busy aur Sikandar acha… abhi bhi acha hai Sikander mere liye (Sikander is still fine for me). He was 4 when he came into my life, when I married Kirron so I never felt anything missing.” In the same chat, he revealed that after he married Kirron, she “could not conceive and then once she conceived, she had to.. sort of… it was not growing in the right manner.”

In another chat with Shubhankar Mishra, Anupam had spoken about not having his own children. He said, “It’s not like I am not happy with Sikander, but I think it’s a joy to see a child growing up. It’s a joy to see bonding and this is an honest answer to you. I could have avoided answering this, but I don’t want to do that. But, it’s okay. It’s not a tragedy in my life. But, I sometimes feel it would have been a nice thing.”