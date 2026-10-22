Sikander Kher says he didn’t use surname in first film: ‘I didn’t want both my dads to feel…’

Sikander Kher made his debut in the movies nearly 18 years ago but it wasn’t until the web series Aarya, which premiered in 2020, that Sikander got the recognition he had been craving for. While the world knew Sikander as Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s son, the actor chose to hold back his surname when he made his debut in Woodstock Villa in 2008. In a recent interview, Sikander shared that since his original surname was Berry, because of his father Gautam Berry, he did not want to offend either of his fathers – Gautam and Anupam – and went ahead with just his first name. He also recalled the period when Kirron was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Sikander did not want to offend step-dad Anupam Kher and dad Gautam Berry

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Sikander shared that he did not use his surname when he was credited in his debut film. He shared, “So my surname is Berry, which is my father’s name. My father and my mother got divorced when I was 4 years old and I didn’t want either of them to… Both the dads to feel anything. So I just went with Sikander. I thought if Dharmendra and Jeetendra ji can do that, why can’t I?”

He shared that since people identified him as Anupam and Kirron’s son, the name Kher just stuck and he embraced it eventually. “Over time, people just started seeing and identifying me as Sikander with Kher and then it just stuck,” he said.

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Sikander is the son of Kirron Kher and her first husband Gautam Berry. After divorcing Gautam, Kirron married Anupam Kher and Sikander has grown up with Anupam as his father-figure.

Sikander on mother Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis

In the same chat, Sikander also opened up about the time when his mother Kirron was diagnosed with cancer. He shared that when the initial diagnosis happened, he was in Indonesia shooting for Dev Patel’s Monkey Man but he could not come back as this was during the peak of lockdown in 2020.

“In 2020, when the diagnosis happened, I was in Batam shooting for Monkey Man. I wasn’t here,” he said and added, “I was there and I couldn’t come back. It was the peak of lockdown. 2020 was Covid. I left in September for Batam, Indonesia, and I was supposed to be there until February 2021. There was no way that I could leave that film and come back.” He shared that he was constantly on the phone with his family members when she got diagnosed in November.

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Talking about how her diagnosis changed his perspective in life, he shared, “It changed perception of life for sure because you see life happening around you. It happens to so many people around you. There’s life and then there’s the other side, which is death and it’s inevitable. Yes, it does change a lot internally. Because a lot of times you are thinking your parents are invincible and they will always be around so I would live life with that thought, which is nice to be ignorant. Sometimes ignorance is bliss.”

He shared that with certain incidents in life, one learns to deal when they are thrown into the situation. “It did change a lot. From ignorance to this is life, and it happens and you know, you move on. You deal with it. Everybody deals with it. So many young people I know who have suffered in that way and that’s just god’s will and life’s will. It’s unfair, it’s heartbreaking, it’s all of those things,” he shared. He added, “Yes, my family is very important to me, my mother… Whose mother isn’t?”

When Kirron Kher said ‘treatment is worse than the disease’

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in November 2020 but the family opened up about her condition in April 2021.

In an earlier chat with News 18 in 2025, Kirron opened up about her treatment and recalled, “You have to get the treatment done. The treatment is worse than the disease. The medicines and their side effects. The first 6-8 months were very tough, then God was kind. You leave it to the Lord. The Lord fights for me, who are we? We are nobodies.”