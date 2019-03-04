Romeo Akbar Walter actor Sikandar Kher: It was absolutely wonderful to work with John Abraham

Toggle Menu
The trailer launch of John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter saw John Abraham, Sikandar Kher, Mouni Roy and Ajit Andhare in attendance.

Actor Sikandar Kher at the launch of Romeo Akbar Walter trailer launch. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

The trailer of Romeo Akbar Walter was launched in Mumbai on Monday. Actor Sikandar Kher, who plays a Pakistani army officer in upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter, revealed it was fun working with John Abraham. At the trailer launch, Sikandar said, “It was absolutely wonderful to work with John. I had so much fun with him. He is such a giving co-star.”

RAW aka Romeo Akbar Walter is about a RAW agent, played by John, who is sent to Pakistan ahead of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and the producer of RAW, said the film is relevant in the times we all are living in. “It is not a period film. It is a relevant film because in 1971, we took a direct action and we recently took a direct action (air strike). So, the film is important to the times we are living.”

Romeo Akbar Walter is the first patriotic film to release post the Pulwana Attack.

“I have heard there is a lot of fighting happening among the producers over titles for films on Pulwama Attack. So, I am happy we have already made the film and it is about to release. We don’t need to fight with anyone,” Ajit added.

While John Abraham plays the lead, Mouni Roy plays a pivotal role too. At the trailer launch, Mouni said, “I feel very lucky to be present here. It is a very relevant film. Everyone is brilliant and I feel fortunate to be a part of the film.”

The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter will head to theaters on April 5.

