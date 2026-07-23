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‘He would give away his lines’: Sikandar Kher recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity on set
Actor Sikandar Kher recently opened up about the lessons he learnt from Shah Rukh Khan while working as an assistant director on Devdas (2002).
Over the years, several members of the film industry have spoken about Shah Rukh Khan‘s generosity, both as an actor and as a person. Now, actor Sikandar Kher, who worked as an assistant director on Devdas (2002), has echoed those sentiments, describing the superstar as a “giving” actor. He also recalled observing Shah Rukh closely and learning invaluable lessons while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed film.
In a conversation with Variety India, Sikandar Kher revealed that instead of asking Shah Rukh Khan for advice, he preferred learning by observing the superstar at work. “I did see Shah Rukh up close and personal. I could have easily asked him, ‘How do you approach a scene?’ But I had seen Shah Rukh for many, many years. As an actor, I just watched the qualities he brought to a film set,” he said.
The actor further added, “The energy he would bring on set was insane. It was crazy how many options he would give a director for a scene. I would actually see him giving the director so many options that the director would get confused because all his options were superb.”
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According to Sikandar Kher, Shah Rukh Khan’s greatest strength as an actor is his complete lack of insecurity. “As a co-actor, I learned about giving from him. I learned about security from him, not being insecure. He’s already a star. Why should a star be insecure? Why think, ‘I should stand in front’ or ‘That line should be mine?’ He would give away his lines because you have to make a scene. It can’t just be one person monologuing throughout the whole thing.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sikander was recently seen in Baby Do Die Do opposite Huma Qureshi. He will next star in Prahaar, which is based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
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