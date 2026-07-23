‘He would give away his lines’: Sikandar Kher recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity on set

Over the years, several members of the film industry have spoken about Shah Rukh Khan‘s generosity, both as an actor and as a person. Now, actor Sikandar Kher, who worked as an assistant director on Devdas (2002), has echoed those sentiments, describing the superstar as a “giving” actor. He also recalled observing Shah Rukh closely and learning invaluable lessons while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed film.

In a conversation with Variety India, Sikandar Kher revealed that instead of asking Shah Rukh Khan for advice, he preferred learning by observing the superstar at work. “I did see Shah Rukh up close and personal. I could have easily asked him, ‘How do you approach a scene?’ But I had seen Shah Rukh for many, many years. As an actor, I just watched the qualities he brought to a film set,” he said.