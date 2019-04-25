Sikandar Kher: No shame or ego in asking for work

Sikandar Kher’s last release Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) brought him great reviews from all quarters. Basking in the praise, the 37-year-old says, “Of course, it feels great. An actor works hard to see this. It’s really quite lovely and also very overwhelming.”

With two releases this year so far, Milan Talkies and RAW, the actor is now looking forward to his next The Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. Sikandar made his Bollywood debut with Woodstock Villa and has starred in films like Aurangzeb, Players, Tere Bin Laden 2 among others.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sikandar shares that he has no qualms in asking for work. Though, he would never ask his parents Anupam and Kirron Kher to help him out in his career.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation

While people have been talking about your performance in RAW, what do you feel is the reason for lesser projects coming your way?

I don’t know. But I have realised that you need to go out and get them yourself. My last films hadn’t done well. People might not remember you so you need to push yourself. And as soon as I started doing that, I got Milan Talkies, RAW and The Zoya Factor. There’s no shame or ego in asking for work. And I am so glad that more people have seen my work now. I guess I will be at it and keep asking more (smiles).

Apart from more work, don’t you feel it’s also important to be part of the right kind of projects?

There’s no doubt about that. It does make a difference. It’s important how many people see your film. While there are no right or wrong projects, the stories that you tell through your film should touch the audience. At the end of the day, the success of a project is not in your hands but you want to do parts that interest you even when you just hear about them.

What are the kind of roles that you are looking forward to?

All kinds of roles. I essayed the role of a Pakistani officer in RAW and in The Zoya Factor, I am playing Sonam Kapoor’s brother. I would be completely fine if someone wants me to play a woman in a film. I can be anything as I have nothing to lose. There’s no fear of failure, I have no benchmark. I just want to enjoy whatever good characters come my way.

While people talk about star kids having it easy, it must be also pressurising to live up to your parents’ work?

They are such fine actors that not even in my dreams, can I even think of matching up to them. Coming to being star kids, well the only time it has helped me is getting the first meeting with someone. I ask for 10 minutes from them, go to their office, and leave in nine minutes. If they give me another date, I mark my calendar and then follow up religiously. But I must tell you that these meetings do not assure work. At the end of the day, it’s all about you.

That’s commendable to hear that you personally follow up rather than relying upon a manager and PR.

I don’t see anything commendable in that. It’s a normal procedure that anyone would do if they want to work. When you face harsh times, you realise you can’t be staying in a bubble. Knowing and understanding the reality really helps. It only makes you want to put in more efforts. And honestly, there’s no bitterness, it only helps you grow. I really believe one has to build their own fate.

Recently in a tweet, you hinted at how it would be embarrassing for you and your parents if you asked them to help you find work. As a parent, don’t you feel they would like to help you?

(Laughs) Did you read that? Actually, that’s the kind of upbringing I have. It would be weird to ask them and they wouldn’t be comfortable doing that either. It would be fine for others but as a family, that’s how we are.

You were also appreciated for your performance in TV series 24. Did you ever think of picking up a show on the small screen?

If I am offered something interesting, I would love to do it. It’s not about the medium anyway. You just want to work and be on the set, surrounded by passionate people. That’s what gives you happiness at the end of the day.