Signs of climate change are dire: Bollywood on Uttarakhand glacier burst

Bollywood stars, including Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Celina Jaitly, have stressed on the need to address climate change in the wake of the Uttarakhand glacier burst.

Celina Jaitly said the disaster is proof that the signs of climate change will always be brutal.

She posted on Twitter, “Climate change is serious and the signs are dire. My heart goes out to all the victims and their loved ones of the #UttarakhandGlacialBurst Climate change knows no borders, ultimately we all will pay the price of we do not get our act together. #Uttarakhand #saveourplanet.”

Climate change is serious and the signs are dire. My heart goes out to all the victims and their loved ones of the #UttarakhandGlacialBurst Climate change knows no borders, ultimately we all will pay the price of we do not get our act together. #Uttarakhand #saveourplanet — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) February 8, 2021

Dia Mirza, who has been vocal about environmental issues, tweeted that the tragedy is a result of excessive dam construction in the Himalayas.

She wrote on Twitter, “Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand.”

The actor further wrote, “What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? – Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt.”

Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/x6D9X4laSj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021

Ajay Devgn wondered if the burst is an indication of environmental damage that the world is yet to see.

“Is it our worst fears on climate extremes that are closing in on us? My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this crucial hour,” he tweeted.

Is it our worst fears on climate extremes that are closing in on us? My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this crucial hour. Hope we rescue as many as possible 🙏🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 7, 2021

Taapsee Pannu called the disaster nature’s revenge on human beings for “toying” with it. “Man induced disasters. Hurtful to watch this. Nature is getting back at us for toying with it. #UttarakhandDisaster,” she tweeted.

Shruti Seth warned people to not “mess” with nature. “Don’t mess with nature. #UttarakhandGlacialBurst.”

Ronnie Screwvala criticised people’s careless attitude towards climate change. “Force of nature – saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand – except that with all our callous approach to climate change/ global warming – not sure we can call these ”natural disasters” anymore!” he tweeted.

Randeep Hooda also mentioned about the adverse effects of human greed on nature.

“Man tampering with nature results in disaster. We must be very careful and have more stringent environmental impact assessment #EIA, not less, for ongoing and future infra projects. Prayers for the safety of the people affected,” he tweeted.