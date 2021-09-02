Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40: From Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Na to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, a look at the actor’s career

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who featured in several prominent television shows, passed away on September 2. The news was confirmed by Cooper Hospital.

Dr Sukhdeve of Cooper Hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com that Siddharth was brought dead to the hospital. The port mortem examination has not begun as the police procedures are still going on.

Sidharth Shukla, who was a runner up in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel contest, made his television debut with Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Na on Sony TV.

Following this, Shukla appeared in Jaane Pehchaane Se Yeh Ajnabbi. After that, he acted in a spate of television shows including Aahat, Love U Zindagi, CID, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He also participated in reality shows Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (winner), Bigg Boss 13 (winner) and Bigg Boss 14. Shukla turned host for Savdhaan India, India’s Got Talent 6 and India’s Got Talent 7. The actor recently made his OTT debut as Agastya Rao in the ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

Sidharth Shukla also starred in a few films:

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

Sidharth Shukla played the suave and sophisticated Angad Bedi, who was Alia Bhatt’s love interest in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie featured Varun Dhawan who had to beat him to win the family’s approval. This performance earned Sidharth the Stardust Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male) award.

Biznes Po Kazakhski

Sidharth Shukla featured in this Kazakh comedy as Mr Chakraborty. The film was directed by Zheniskhan Momyshek.