Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan accused of plagiarism: ‘Used my song without permission’

A lot has been going on in the music circuit of the Hindi film industry; while artists are fighting for rightful credits, some independent artists are also falling victim to plagiarism. Earlier this month, Mirzapur makers were accused by artist Rapperiya Balamof using his independent song without permission in the film. Now, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvan produced by Ekta Kapoor, also faces similar accusations. An artist named Sargam Vaish has accused the makers of using one of his songs in the film’s trailer without his permission. Makers are yet to respond to the claim; Screen has reached out to them.
Sidharth-Tamannaah’s Vvan accused of plagiarism
On Monday, independent artist Sargam Vaish took to social media, accusing the makers of The Vvan of using a section of his song ‘Aigiri Nandini’ without his permission. Posting a video on Instagram, Sargam said, “I have been working on a project for three years, and one song from that has been used in the film Vvan’s trailer that was recently released, without my permission. The Vvan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF. They have used my song for 25 seconds without my permission.”
Sharing proofs of his rendition, Sargam further added, “From 1 minute 8 seconds to 1 minute 33 seconds, the song’s name is Aigiri Nandini. They have used my master file, production, and vocals as is. I have signed a deal with a big label; if that is affected, they will be responsible for this. Kindly remove the song from your trailer and the movie; otherwise, my legal team will take care of it.”
Commenting on the video, CBFC member Ricky Kej asked the artist in the comments section, “How did they get access to your master recording when you had not released it yet?” Responding to Ricky, Sargam said, “The song was already given to another big movie and was still unreleased. Somehow, it reached this movie through another circle and was used before the original project. That’s exactly what I’m trying to understand as well.” Other internet users also asked Sargam to put a copyright strike on The Vvan’s trailer. The makers are yet to react to Sargam’s accusations.
Earlier this month, Mirzapur makers were also accused by Rapperiya Balam of using one of his songs, ‘Shoorveer’, in the film without his consent. The artist also sent a legal notice to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani demanding the song’s removal, an unconditional apology, and asking them to build a school for hurting the religious sentiments of people.
About The Vvan
The Vvan: Force Of The Forest is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar; the film combines mythology, mystery, and forest lore. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in important roles. Vvan is slated to release in theaters on 25th September.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More