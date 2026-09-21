Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan accused of plagiarism: ‘Used my song without permission’

A lot has been going on in the music circuit of the Hindi film industry; while artists are fighting for rightful credits, some independent artists are also falling victim to plagiarism. Earlier this month, Mirzapur makers were accused by artist Rapperiya Balam of using his independent song without permission in the film. Now, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvan produced by Ekta Kapoor, also faces similar accusations. An artist named Sargam Vaish has accused the makers of using one of his songs in the film’s trailer without his permission. Makers are yet to respond to the claim; Screen has reached out to them.

Sidharth-Tamannaah’s Vvan accused of plagiarism

On Monday, independent artist Sargam Vaish took to social media, accusing the makers of The Vvan of using a section of his song ‘Aigiri Nandini’ without his permission. Posting a video on Instagram, Sargam said, “I have been working on a project for three years, and one song from that has been used in the film Vvan’s trailer that was recently released, without my permission. The Vvan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF. They have used my song for 25 seconds without my permission.”

Also Read: ‘They did Panchayat, that’s enough for me’: Sidharth Malhotra on working with TVF for The Vvan

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sharing proofs of his rendition, Sargam further added, “From 1 minute 8 seconds to 1 minute 33 seconds, the song’s name is Aigiri Nandini. They have used my master file, production, and vocals as is. I have signed a deal with a big label; if that is affected, they will be responsible for this. Kindly remove the song from your trailer and the movie; otherwise, my legal team will take care of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargam Vaish (@sargamvaish)

Commenting on the video, CBFC member Ricky Kej asked the artist in the comments section, “How did they get access to your master recording when you had not released it yet?” Responding to Ricky, Sargam said, “The song was already given to another big movie and was still unreleased. Somehow, it reached this movie through another circle and was used before the original project. That’s exactly what I’m trying to understand as well.” Other internet users also asked Sargam to put a copyright strike on The Vvan’s trailer. The makers are yet to react to Sargam’s accusations.

Earlier this month, Mirzapur makers were also accused by Rapperiya Balam of using one of his songs, ‘Shoorveer’, in the film without his consent. The artist also sent a legal notice to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani demanding the song’s removal, an unconditional apology, and asking them to build a school for hurting the religious sentiments of people.

About The Vvan

The Vvan: Force Of The Forest is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar; the film combines mythology, mystery, and forest lore. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in important roles. Vvan is slated to release in theaters on 25th September.