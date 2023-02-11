scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra puts his wedding photo with Kiara Advani as profile picture on social media, couple poses with guests at their Delhi home

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple flew to Delhi after their wedding and will soon be going to Mumbai for their wedding reception.

sid kiara photosA few photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from Delhi have gone viral on their fan pages on social media. (Photo: SidMUniverse/Twitter)

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures have left their fans in awe of them. Their wedding video that Kiara shared on Friday is also winning many hearts. And now, a few pictures of the newlyweds from Sidharth’s Delhi home have surfaced on social media. The new pictures have the couple posing with some guests at their home.

In the photos, Kiara is seen wearing a white suit with a pink dupatta. She is also seen carrying a pink shawl in her hand which is adorned with henna. Sidharth has kept it casual in a red t-shirt and blue denim. The couple tied the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace Hotel in the presence of close friends and family members.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebs of INDIA (@bollywoodarab.fc2)

Meanwhile, the Mission Majnu actor has changed his profile picture to one of his wedding pictures with Kiara on social media. He had also shared pictures from his wedding ceremony on the day of his marriage. He had captioned the photos, “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏.”

Also read |Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra dance to dhol beats as they receive grand welcome at his Delhi house. Watch video
sidharth malhotra instagram Sidharth Malhotra has changed his profile picture on social media.

The couple also posted an endearing video from their wedding on social media on Friday. It had Kiara entering the wedding venue on a reprised version of the Shershaah song “Ranjha”. Sharing the story behind the song being played at her entry, The Wedding Filmer shared on Instagram, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!”

Also read |Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal performs at her sangeet ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra. Watch video

Sidharth and Kiara will now be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on February 12. They already had one reception in Delhi which was attended by their family members.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:17 IST
