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Sidharth Malhotra took Kiara Advani on night drives during postpartum phase: ‘Let me vent’
Kiara Advani recently revealed that her husband Sidharth Malhotra would take her on late-night drives during her postpartum phase.
Every woman’s postpartum journey is unique, with the physical, hormonal and emotional changes affecting each person differently. Kiara Advani, who was blessed with a baby girl last year, recently got emotional while speaking about motherhood and postpartum during a podcast appearance. The actor revealed that Sidharth Malhotra used to take her on night drives to help her ‘vent out’.
During the candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s latest podcast, Kiara revealed that Sidharth was a very supportive husband during the early days of postpartum. “There was a point where my emotions were going all over the place. And he was promoting his movie. So he would come late night, make the most of it because he knew that at least if I meet my family… he also wanted, of course, his baby’s come. He’s longing to be around her, be with her. So he would finish work the whole day. Raat ko, I was staying at my mother’s house, so he would come at that time, stay there, stay with us. Subah subah wapas kaam par chala jaata,” she said.
Kiara Advani admitted that during the postpartum phase, even the smallest things affected her emotionally. She also revealed that her daughter’s paediatrician had suggested a simple solution: going on nightly drives to help her cope. The actor further added, “So I remember my daughter’s pediatrician, told him (Sidharth Malhotra), ‘Just take her out for a drive every night.’ It was something as simple as that. She needs to just be out there. Let her get fresh air. Let her breathe a little bit because yeh ek routine jaisa ban jaata hai, right? Initially kya hai? Feeding, sleeping, hardly sleeping. Baby ko wapas sulane ki koshish kar rahe ho, phir uth ke phir doodh pilana (following the baby’s routine of feeding and sleeping).”
ALSO READ | Kiara Advani breaks down while speaking about postpartum struggles: ‘Such an identity shift’
It was these small gestures of Sidharth that mattered a lot to Kiara, when she herself was feeling emotionally drained and vulnerable. “He would take me out for a drive every night and it was something as simple as that. Sometimes it’s just that I want to vent. And I don’t want any advice. I don’t want you to tell me anything. Just jo mere dil mein hai, mujhe vent kar lene do,” she shared.
During the same podcast, Kiara Advani shared that motherhood has transformed her completely. “And it is probably the best thing that I have done for myself. After 34 years, I have learnt to set boundaries. I have learnt not to do critical conversations with myself, because sometimes you are over-critical about everything that you are doing. I have learnt not to focus on fear. I had to teach myself all of these things in these six months.”
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7, 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The actor couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025.
Disclaimer: This article shares personal experiences regarding the emotional and physical transitions of the postpartum period and is intended for informational and reflective purposes only. While supportive gestures and lifestyle changes can be beneficial, these stories are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider or mental health professional regarding any symptoms or emotional distress you may be experiencing.
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