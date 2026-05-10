Sidharth Malhotra took Kiara Advani on night drives during postpartum phase: ‘Let me vent’

Every woman’s postpartum journey is unique, with the physical, hormonal and emotional changes affecting each person differently. Kiara Advani, who was blessed with a baby girl last year, recently got emotional while speaking about motherhood and postpartum during a podcast appearance. The actor revealed that Sidharth Malhotra used to take her on night drives to help her ‘vent out’.

During the candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s latest podcast, Kiara revealed that Sidharth was a very supportive husband during the early days of postpartum. “There was a point where my emotions were going all over the place. And he was promoting his movie. So he would come late night, make the most of it because he knew that at least if I meet my family… he also wanted, of course, his baby’s come. He’s longing to be around her, be with her. So he would finish work the whole day. Raat ko, I was staying at my mother’s house, so he would come at that time, stay there, stay with us. Subah subah wapas kaam par chala jaata,” she said.