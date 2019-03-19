Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and others attend Marjaavaan wrap-up party

Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, recently wrapped up its shoot. The makers on Monday night hosted a wrap-up party which saw Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, producer Nikkhil Advani and veteran writer Salim Khan in attendance.

Here are photos from Marjaavaan wrap-up party:

Marjaavaan is helmed by Milap Zaveri, who is known for directing films like Mastizaade and last year’s hit Satyameva Jayate. Milap struck gold with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate as the film performed well at the box office even though it was panned by critics.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 2018’s Aiyaary but in 2019, he will be seen in two projects. Apart from Marjaavaan, he will also be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi. This will be Tara Sutaria’s second film after she makes her debut in Student of the Year 2.

Rakul Preet Singh has done extensive work in the southern film industry but in Hindi films, she is best remembered for her debut project Yaariyan.

Marjaavaan is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2.