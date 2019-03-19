Toggle Menu
Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and others attend Marjaavaan wrap-up partyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/sidharth-malhotra-tara-sutaria-nora-fatehi-marjaavaan-wrap-party-5633197/

Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and others attend Marjaavaan wrap-up party

Marjaavaan stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film releases on October 2.

The team of Marjaavaan got together to celebrate the shoot wrap. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, recently wrapped up its shoot. The makers on Monday night hosted a wrap-up party which saw Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, producer Nikkhil Advani and veteran writer Salim Khan in attendance.

Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role in Marjaavaan. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Marjaavaan actor Tara Sutaria will make her debut in Student of the Year 2. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet Singh stars in Marjaavaan. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Marjaavaan actor Nora Fatehi will also be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar at Marjaavaan wrap party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Veteran writer Salim Khan attended Marajaavaan wrap party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nikkhil Advani is the producer of Marjaavaan, (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Marjaavaan is helmed by Milap Zaveri, who is known for directing films like Mastizaade and last year’s hit Satyameva Jayate. Milap struck gold with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate as the film performed well at the box office even though it was panned by critics.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 2018’s Aiyaary but in 2019, he will be seen in two projects. Apart from Marjaavaan, he will also be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi. This will be Tara Sutaria’s second film after she makes her debut in Student of the Year 2.

Rakul Preet Singh has done extensive work in the southern film industry but in Hindi films, she is best remembered for her debut project Yaariyan.

Marjaavaan is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2.

