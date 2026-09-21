Sidharth Malhotra talks about fatherhood, asks Salman Khan his thoughts on ‘marriage, kids’

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia appeared on Bigg Boss 20 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, to promote their upcoming film The Vvaan. The guest stars joined host Salman Khan in hilarious interactions with contestant Qazi Touqeer. Sidharth, who welcomed his daughter Saraayah with wife-actor Kiara Advani in July 2025, also got candid about embracing fatherhood. He also counter questioned Salman about his thoughts on getting married and having children.

During the episode, Salman asked Sidharth about how his ‘shadishuda’ (married) life and fatherhood have been treating him. “Very good,” he instantly replied. The 60-year-old teased him for keeping his wedding news under wraps. “Sharmeeli dulhan bann gaye the yeh uss time (he became a shy bride),” Salman laughed. “We kept our secret,” said Sidharth.

“The secret’s result is your baby now,” the Bigg Boss host said. Then, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the beautiful phase of spending time with his daughter Saraayah, who is over a year old now. “Becoming a father is the best role possible. We have a very adorable daughter. She is almost 15 months old now. She has started saying and learning new words everyday. The best feeling in the world. Hopefully, it will stay like that,” he expressed.

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“Hopefully, we will have another one soon?” Salman Khan asked the Yodha actor. Sidharth smiled but didn’t confirm or deny his question. “Bhai, what are your thoughts on children and marriage?” he asked. To which, the superstar replied, “I have nice thoughts on marriage and kids, but I won’t share them.” His response left the audience in splits.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 6, 2023, and got blessed with their baby girl on July 15, 2025.

Salman Khan slammed trolls

Meanwhile, the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 20 was the most unfiltered as host Salman Khan called out the constant trolling of celebrities. He also defended actor Katrina Kaif indirectly, who was recently trolled over her post-pregnancy weight gain.

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“Social media is one of the best professions right now. Lakhs of people are getting work through it. Those who have phones and were unemployed earlier have found work. They learn some basic editing, then post comments and start trolling. So people do good as well as bad. What happens with these trolls is that they will pull you down. Every profession has two sides, one where people follow, comment, and earn money. I don’t know how this whole thing works, but people are making money through it. Even trolls make money based on how much interaction they get on their post, but they earn by pulling someone down,” he said.

“I don’t think the one they are trolling would mind. This shows their upbringing. You are writing bad things about those who are helping you earn. You comment on their body, weight, looks, family, and on someone’s smile as well as flaws. You troll someone for becoming a mother. Bhaddi lag rahi hai, moti ho gayi hai, budha ho gaya hai, all of this is going on. The troll is earning money through all this and they are enjoying it. Most of them don’t even show their real faces or identities. Are they embarrassed about themselves? And then they comment on someone they would probably not meet in life. They are so ashamed of their face and body that they troll others. They also have mothers and sisters. If they compare their parents, girlfriend, wife, etc., they would not even come close,” the actor added.