‘Jumped a little too much’: Sidharth Malhotra suffers leg injury, shares photo

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, has suffered a leg injury. He recently shared a picture of his injured leg on social media.

Sidharth took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of his injured leg, which was fitted with a walking boot. He captioned the photo, “I took ‘break a leg’ too seriously,” adding a hospital emoji.

ALSO READ | Karan Johar asks Salman Khan if he’s still a virgin on Koffee With Karan 9: ‘Control bro’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram Story. Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram Story.

Sidharth Malhotra did not reveal the cause of his leg injury in his Instagram post. However, several attendees of a recent Ambani event in Jamnagar shared videos in which the actor was seen explaining how he sustained the injury. “I was very excited to come here and meet all of you. I wanted to dance, sing, and jump a lot with you all. But, while I was rehearsing for my performance a few hours ago, I jumped a little too much because of excitement,” he said.