Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Jumped a little too much’: Sidharth Malhotra suffers leg injury, shares photo
Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently revealed that he sustained a leg injury while rehearsing for a dance performance. He also shared a picture of his injured leg on Instagram.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, has suffered a leg injury. He recently shared a picture of his injured leg on social media.
Sidharth took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of his injured leg, which was fitted with a walking boot. He captioned the photo, “I took ‘break a leg’ too seriously,” adding a hospital emoji.
ALSO READ | Karan Johar asks Salman Khan if he’s still a virgin on Koffee With Karan 9: ‘Control bro’
Sidharth Malhotra did not reveal the cause of his leg injury in his Instagram post. However, several attendees of a recent Ambani event in Jamnagar shared videos in which the actor was seen explaining how he sustained the injury. “I was very excited to come here and meet all of you. I wanted to dance, sing, and jump a lot with you all. But, while I was rehearsing for my performance a few hours ago, I jumped a little too much because of excitement,” he said.
The actor continued, “I injured my leg and had to visit the hospital. I want to thank the Ambani family, not just for this event, but also for the hospital that they have made. The doctors and staff there took a lot of care. They suggested me not to jump a lot today. But, I am here because of all your love and support. But, I do want all of you to dance today, even if I may not be able to.”
Sidharth Malhotra’s post comes shortly after Kiara Advani shared a carousel of their family vacation pictures. The actor couple also gave a glimpse of their special moments with daughter Saraayah.
Earlier this month, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they were expecting their second child. “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” they wrote in a joint post.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was most recently seen in Deepak Kumar Mishra’s The Vvaan. Besides Sidharth, the fantasy thriller, which hit theatres on September 25, also featured Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill, and Sulabha Arya.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05