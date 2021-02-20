Sidharth Malhotra starrer Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah to release on this date

Sidharth Malhotra-led Shershaah, the biopic of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, is set to release theatrically on July 2. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, has been helmed by Tamil director Vishnu Varadhan, known for films like Arinthum Ariyalum, Pattiyal and Billa.

Shershaah marks Vishnu Varadhan’s Bollywood debut. Sidharth made the announcement on Saturday on Twitter by sharing two posters of the film. “The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021,” the actor tweeted.

Shershaah has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which has backed most of Sidharth’s projects since his debut in 2012. The film has been penned by Sandeep Shrivastava.

Shershah was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but had to be delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The period actioner comes two years after Sidharth’s last release, Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, which was a moderate success.

Shershaah would be Sidharth Malhotra’s biggest release yet, in terms of scale and story. At the time of the film’s launch in 2018, the actor had said, “Vikram Batra’s life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character.”

Besides Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra has RSVP’s Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God in his kitty. While Kiara Advani’s upcoming releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Shershaah is the latest Bollywood film to unveil its release plans following a slew of announcements by top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, on Friday.