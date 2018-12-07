Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan commences shooting

Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his next film Marjaavaan. Sidharth on Friday, tweeted a still from the upcoming film. He is seen sporting a rugged look and has tattoos of all religions on his fingers — Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and Christianity.

He captioned the image: “Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! (Love and revenge have no religion, no one is god. ‘Marjaavaan’ shoot begins today!)”

The film’s director Milap Zaveri shared Sidharth’s image and wrote: “Power, Passion, Pyar (love)! ‘Marjaavaan’ first look.”

The producers and the director along with their lead cast Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh came together for muharat shot of their upcoming action drama.

After the success of Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate, producers Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have come together to produce Marjaavaan. Bhushan Kumar described the journey as exciting and wished the entire cast luck for the film’s shoot.

Marjaavan is slated to release on October 2, 2019. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Marjaavaan marks as Tara Sutaria’s second film as she will be making her debut with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2.

Marjaavan reunites Milap with Riteish and Sidharth after four years. They were seen together in Ek Villain, which was written by the filmmaker.

(With inputs from IANS)