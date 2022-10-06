Sidharth Malhotra says people ‘made fun’ of him, family never took him seriously about being an actor: ‘It was daunting…’

Model-turned-actor Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut in 2012 Karan Johar-directed movie Student of the Year, is celebrating his ten-year anniversary in showbiz. Sidharth said that for his first pay check, he received Rs 7000, which he gave to his mother as he did not have a bank account.

The actor also opened up about being made fun of whenever he told someone of his dreams of becoming an actor. “I think for me it was very daunting to be on such a massive set in the first place. It’s like a very far-fetched dream to stay in New Delhi and believe in a service background household, middle-class household, to believe that you can become an actor and be on the big screen. They used to make fun of me. My family never used to take me seriously. Because it was not something I was open about as I was a kid. I wasn’t like there. It was only in my late teens I started facing still cameras and all and then that whole thing (happened). People started seeing different aspects,” Sidharth told Pinkvilla.

Also Read | How Sidharth Malhotra resuscitated his career with Shershaah

Sidharth had first worked as an assistant director along with Varun Dhawan on Karan Johar’s acclaimed My Name is Khan. Speaking about the experience, Sidharth said, “It was like being in Disneyland, from seeing Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, assisting Karan Johar, and those big sets…”

The actor tasted success with Shershaah after a mixed response at the box office for the last few years. Sidharth accepted that the film based on the life of war hero Captain Vikram Batra has changed his fortune. “Success solves everything,” he said while appearing on Koffee With Karan.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently looking forward to the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God, which also features Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from Thank God, the actor has the Rohit Shetty web series Indian Police Force, Mission Majnu and Yodha in his kitty.