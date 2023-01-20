Sidharth Malhotra says Mission Majnu was an ’emotional and challenging film’: ‘I’ve enjoyed exploring a character so…’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu was released on Netflix today. An emotional Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and expressed how challenging the film was for him. The actor, who plays the role of a spy in the movie, said that he enjoyed exploring the “intricate workings of a spy”.

Sidharth wrote, “What an emotional and challenging film this has been from day 1 of the shoot. I could not have asked for a better project to explore the intricate workings of a spy. I’ve enjoyed exploring a character so intense that puts forth many shades/ disguises for you guys to witness. A truly remarkable experience in terms of character development and putting in the work to fit in the skin of the character.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

He added, “Thank you to the whole cast and crew for this beautiful journey, a journey that is unforgettable. All the hard work comes together today on your screen. Excited for you guys to watch and experience something that I personally enjoyed!”

Rashmika Mandanna also took to her Twitter handle and introduced her Mission Majnu character Nasreen. She wrote, “A character who exhibits unconditional love & innocence. She always chooses to support her loved one & confronts him only when she sees no other way. She was a beautiful lady to play and I hope she finds a place in all your hearts.. bringing to you Nasreen from Mission Majnu.”

Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is currently streaming on Netflix. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two stars to the movie and said that it is “a sedate, by-the-numbers drone”. A part of the review read, “What’s nice is that the film steers clear of jingoism. A Pakistani character says that the Partition was ‘done’ by the ‘angrez’. Tariq, who is obviously Indian, is himself a product of a secular, old India: his childhood involved a gurdwara where no one went hungry, and a ‘Father Joseph’ who saw to his schooling. The line, ‘deshbhakti rooh mein hoti hai’ is like a balm in these riven, polarised times. But Mission Majnu doesn’t make enough of its potential, and of its good-looking leads. It is a sedate, by-the-numbers, drone.”