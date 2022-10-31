Sidharth Malhotra dances to Kaala Chashma with Sadhguru, tells him ‘he’s got the moves’. Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra met Sadhguru for an environmental initiative undertaken by him recently. The actor took to Instagram and shared a fun reel where he interacts with Sadhguru, gets him to dance to the popular hit song Kaala Chashma and requested him to star in a film.

Sidharth shared the reel with the caption, “Tapping feets, talking movies and a conversation towards a #HealthyFuture with the one & only @sadhguru. Walking the trail of #SaveSoil for a better tomorrow.”

In the video, Sidharth dances to Kaala Chashma and praises Sadhguru when he attempts the same.”I see you got the moves. Next, there will be a film featuring you. A film on save soil. A film of great cause and what exactly you say, it’d influence people.” Sadhguru said, “You do. I will support you. ”

Many celebrities have interacted with Sadhguru of late, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mike Tyson. Earlier this year, Samantha had a conversation with him about whether one’s injustices are a result of their past karma. She had asked, “Another question that has been on my mind lately is that how much of one’s life is a result of their past karma? Are the injustices and unfairness that one faces in one’s life a result of their past karma, and if so, do you accept these injustices and find solace in the fact that the karma is being cleared, even though it might seem detrimental to our lives in so many ways…?” Sadhguru answered that it was a ‘schoolgirl’ question and the world is ‘inherently not fair’. Samantha had shared videos of her discussion with him as well.