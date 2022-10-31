Sidharth Malhotra dances to Kaala Chashma with Sadhguru, tells him ‘he’s got the moves’. Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra met Sadhguru for an environmental initiative undertaken by him recently. The actor took to Instagram and shared a fun reel where he interacts with Sadhguru, gets him to dance to the popular hit song Kaala Chashma and requested him to star in a film.
Sidharth shared the reel with the caption, “Tapping feets, talking movies and a conversation towards a #HealthyFuture with the one & only @sadhguru. Walking the trail of #SaveSoil for a better tomorrow.”
In the video, Sidharth dances to Kaala Chashma and praises Sadhguru when he attempts the same.”I see you got the moves. Next, there will be a film featuring you. A film on save soil. A film of great cause and what exactly you say, it’d influence people.” Sadhguru said, “You do. I will support you. ”
Sadhguru also said during the session, “I am appealing. To every director, every producer, every actor, it doesn’t matter whether you make 200, 500 crore movies in a year or not. If you strive to make something good. It may take more time. But believe me, long term, you will be remembered forever. For what you’ve done.” The Save Soil movement had also gained much support from several celebrities, including Madhavan, Prem Chopra, Juhi Chawla, AB De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Devgn among others.