Sidharth Malhotra reveals what he doesn’t like about Kiara Advani: ‘She doesn’t have a love story with me’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is riding high on the success of his latest film, Shershaah, which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Featuring Kiara Advani, the film received much praise for the chemistry between the leads. There has strong speculation about Sidharth and Kiara being more than close friends, and their photos during the promotions of the film fuelled the rumours more.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara, as well as what he likes about her. After hearing that a fan wanted him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore romantic’ film, he said, “Absolutely. The love that we have gotten for Vikram and Dimple on screen, also because we’re limited, it’s the first time we’re working in a love story…it’s got that classic vibe. She brings in a great amount of emotions and climax to the film. I think because it’s true, that’s why people are connecting. Hopefully, it’s a matter of time of picking a correct script and a correct director, we’ll hopefully come back with a love story, soon.”

Asked about the qualities he likes in Kiara and what he wants her to change, Sidharth said, “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire, because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me. ” He quickly added, “She picks a script and story, that she works on.”

When is he getting married? He answered, “I don’t know, I’m not an astrologer. To who is more important. When it happens, I will let everyone know. There’s no timeline, and it has to be done correctly.”

Speaking about female actors that he would like to work with, including Kareena Kapoor or Deepika Padukone, he said, “Kareena and I have shared screen space in Brothers, where she did an item song. I am a big Bebo fan…I’ve done an ad with Priyanka Chopra. I think to work with Deepika would be interesting, kind of cool. It would be a different genre. I’m not picky when it comes to casting.”

On whether he ever felt treated as an ‘outsider’ he said, “You’ve to learn the hard way, when you’re not from a film background. You’ve to go around the tougher route. You cannot take everyone at face value. It is tougher, because you always wonder, why this person would not say what he wants to. Of course, you’ve seen people change with the tide, or a sense of interest, you observe through the hard way. I’ve detached myself from the industry at times, to keep that sense of normalcy. It’s been nine years, and I’m inching towards the insiders on my merit, and not on anyone else’s. “