Sidharth Malhotra reveals Katrina Kaif’s secret to looking good on screen, leaves Vicky Kaushal shocked

August 18, 2022 9:18:33 am
The latest episode of popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7 featured Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, where the two were seen spilling some beans about their personal and professional lives.
Even as Vicky spoke about ‘being settled’ and expressed gratitude for meeting ‘soulmate’ Katrina Kaif, there was a point when a trivia about Katrina and her song “Kala Chashma” took the actor by surprise.
During a particular segment, host Karan Johar was displaying photos of Vicky and Sidharth and the comments their snaps generate on social media, Sidharth revealed that Katrina is very strict about fitness and her diet routine, to the point of consuming ice cubes to look lean and fit for the camera.
“Woh barf kha rahi thi yaar, (she was eating ice cubes) on Kala Chashma shoot. She was only eating ice, to keep dehydrated and lean, but she looked good,” revealed Sidharth, which prompted Vicky to say a big “WHAT?” Karan Johar closed the matter by stating that it doesn’t matter what she did as she looked amazing.
Not only Vicky, but Sidharth too was quizzed about his personal life and the rumours surrounding him and Kiara Advani. Karan even offered to host Shershaah actor’s sangeet, mentioning how good he is at that job.
Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra featured on the seventh episode of KWK. Previous celebrity guests include Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor.
Hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
