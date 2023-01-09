Mission Majnu trailer: Sidharth Malhotra stars in Raazi on steroids, watch

The makers on Monday shared the first full trailer of Sidharth Malholtra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is also said to star the likes of Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Rajit Kapur among more.

The trailer presents Sidharth as a RAW agent who enters Pakistan to find the neighbouring country’s nuclear capability and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target. Somewhat like Raazi, Sidharth falls in love with a Pakistani woman and marries her to facilitate his identity in the country and create his cover. He is a tailor by the day and a superspy at night in service of India.

However, unlike Raazi, the film wears its intentions and patriotism on its sleeve and there is nothing subtle about its intentions. High on action and drama, it is another addition to Bollywood’s uber-patriotic films.

The film is set against the backdrop of post 1971 India, when Pakistan had lost yet another war to India, and according to the film, was said to be preparing for another battle.

Watch the trailer of Mission Majnu here:

In an earlier statement, Sidharth had shared his excitement about playing the titular role, adding, “It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s.”

According to the film’s team, Mission Majnu will take viewers “through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices, and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.” The movie has been penned by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. It has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.

Mission Majnu releases on Netflix on January 20. Besides this, Sidharth is looking forward to making his digital debut with the Amazon Prime series, Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the box office failure Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.