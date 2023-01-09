scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Mission Majnu trailer: Sidharth Malhotra stars in Raazi on steroids, watch

Mission Majnu trailer: Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the Shantanu Bagchi directorial will release on Netflix on January 20.

Mission Majnu trailerThe trailer of Sidharth Malholtra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mission Majnu is out. 
Listen to this article
Mission Majnu trailer: Sidharth Malhotra stars in Raazi on steroids, watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The makers on Monday shared the first full trailer of Sidharth Malholtra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is also said to star the likes of Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Rajit Kapur among more.

The trailer presents Sidharth as a RAW agent who enters Pakistan to find the neighbouring country’s nuclear capability and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target. Somewhat like Raazi, Sidharth falls in love with a Pakistani woman and marries her to facilitate his identity in the country and create his cover. He is a tailor by the day and a superspy at night in service of India.

However, unlike Raazi, the film wears its intentions and patriotism on its sleeve and there is nothing subtle about its intentions. High on action and drama, it is another addition to Bollywood’s uber-patriotic films.

The film is set against the backdrop of post 1971 India, when Pakistan had lost yet another war to India, and according to the film, was said to be preparing for another battle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Watch the trailer of Mission Majnu here:

In an earlier statement, Sidharth had shared his excitement about playing the titular role, adding, “It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s.”

According to the film’s team, Mission Majnu will take viewers “through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices, and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.” The movie has been penned by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. It has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.

Also Read |Sidharth Malhotra dances with bride at Delhi wedding, shyly changes subject when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani. Watch

Mission Majnu releases on Netflix on January 20. Besides this, Sidharth is looking forward to making his digital debut with the Amazon Prime series, Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the box office failure Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 16:55 IST
Next Story

Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka transferred for 55th time in 30-year-long career

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close