Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna to star in espionage thriller Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu will be helmed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and south Indian star Rashmika Mandanna are set to headline espionage thriller, Mission Majnu. Set in the 1970s, the film, inspired by real events, is the story of ‘India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.’

Mission Majnu not only marks Rashmika’s Bollywood debut, it is also the first feature film of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. Sidharth will be seen playing a RAW agent in the thriller that has been penned by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

Sidharth Malhotra said it was a privilege to star in a film that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents. “Mission Majnu, a patriotic tale inspired by true events, celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone,” the actor said in a statement.

The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines !

Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu pic.twitter.com/gYtLkWJKVA — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 23, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna, known for films like Kirik Party, Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru, said she has always prioritised the story of a film over its language, and with Mission Majnu, she hoped to reach a newer audience. “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu, which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences,” she said.

Mission Majnu, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Guilty By Association, will go on floors in February 2021.

