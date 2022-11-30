Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna’s Yodha gets new release date

Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-led action film Yodha in theatres on July 7, 2023. The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan’s Mentor Disciple Films have bankrolled the film. It was earlier supposed to release on November 11 this year.

The makers announced the release date of Yodha in a press note, which read, “Sidharth Malhotra’s #Yodha to release on 7th July 2023 in cinemas.”

Yodha, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Raashi, as readers would know, is also celebrating her birthday today.

Last year, Karan Johar had announced his ‘first action franchise’ with a motion poster of sorts. The clip began with a glimpse of a burning plane, before the camera zoomed in and focused on Sidharth Malhotra’s character, wearing combat gear and looking ready for a fight. Johar wrote in his post, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022.”

Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra have previously collaborated behind the camera on My Name is Khan. The latter then made his acting debut with Karan-directed Student of the Year in 2012 and later starred in Dharma Productions’ Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Kapoor and Sons (2016). Last year, Karan co-produced Sidharth’s war drama Shershaah, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film not only won accolades but also strengthened Sidharth’s place in the industry.

Last seen in Thank God, Sidharth also has Mission Majnu in the pipeline. He will make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

With inputs from PTI.