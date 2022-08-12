Sidharth Malhotra promises a ‘date’ to Kiara Advani as Shershaah turns one. See here

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah, the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, turns one on Friday. The film released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and received overwhelmingly positive reviews. On the occasion of its first anniversary, the stars of the film will be interacting with their fans LIVE on Instagram.

Kiara, who played Vikram’s girlfriend Dimple in the film, shared on her Instagram, “Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, par tu bhi na ‘Out of sight, Out of mind’ type ka banda nikla!” To this Sidharth responded, “Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nai sakta. Aaj 6 baje milen aajaunga.”

Shershaah was seen as one of the most successful films of 2021. Despite not having a theatrical release, which resulted in no box office figures for the film, it was seen as a hit because of the social media noise it generated. The film followed Captain Vikram Batra who played a key role in India winning the Kargil War in 1999. He was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.

Sidharth told PTI at the time, “As a person, I was more inclined in being myself in an industry which likes to expect every actor to put himself out there and say things out loud. I like to lay low, let my work do the talking. Possibly in the recent years, I didn’t have that amount of work to speak for itself and now when it is there with Shershaah, it all makes sense.”

Sidharth has not had any releases since Shershaah. He will soon be seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha with Disha Patani. He also has a web series, Indian Police Force in the offing. Kiara Advani has since had a streak of hits with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Her upcoming films include Shankar’s next and Dharma’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal.

Sidharth and Kiara are reportedly dating each other. While the couple has stayed mum about this, they are frequently spotted together in the city. They are also clicked together at the airport as they enjoy their various vacations together.