‘Sidharth Malhotra is the perfect choice for Shershaah’: Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra

Vishal Batra, brother of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra recently said that he is happy that Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra is portraying his brother’s role in the upcoming film Shershaan.

To prepare for his role, Sidharth spent a lot of time with Vikram Batra’s friends and family. He also spent considerable time with Vikram’s brother Vishal. Vishal recently said in a statement that he and his family were keen on Sidharth Malhotra playing Vikram’s role in the film. He said, “When we met Sidharth for the first time we felt he had a lot of similarities with Vikram. During the course of our interaction with him, we found out that he was a very good human being, very humble, passionate, and a loving guy. Hence we thought he was a perfect choice to play Vikram’s role.”

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s performance Vishal Batra shared, “Since this is the first time Sidharth is playing the role of a real character in his career, I believe it was very important for him to get into the skin of the character. Since Vikram is generally known as the Shershaah, it was important for Sidharth to see the other side of Vikram’s life, as a student, as a soldier, as an army officer, and definitely as a brother and a son.”

He further said, “Sidharth did a lot of hard work in understanding Vikram to the entirety. He interacted a lot with his friends, family members, and personally with me to understand Vikram’s character, and I believe he has done a wonderful job and people will really love the action he has done in the movie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Shershaah, presented jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video India, will release on August 12, ahead of the country’s Independence Day.