Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra wrap Jabariya Jodi shoot in style

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘crazy journey’ of Jabariya Jodi has come to an end. The two actors have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film. The Prashant Singh directorial, which presents a take on Bihar’s ‘pakadwa vivaah (groom kidnapping), is scheduled to hit theaters on July 12.

The announcement of the wrap was shared by Sidharth on Instagram. He posted a video of the team of Jabariya Jodi having a blast on the sets as they completed the shoot. Along with the video, he also announced the release date of the film as he wrote, “The crazy journey of #JabariyaJodi comes to an end! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for their endless support. Cant wait for you guys to watch the film in cinemas on 12th July 2019.”

On Wednesday, Parineeti Chopra shared a few photos from the wrap up party. Those who were present at the wrap party included film’s producers Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, choreographer Bosco Martis and director Prashant Singh among others.

See photos from the wrap party of Jabariya Jodi

Jabariya Jodi is Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s second collaboration. The duo had earlier shared screen space in 2014 release Hasee Toh Phasee.

The romantic drama went on floors last year and since then Sidharth and Parineeti have shared several posters from the movie.

Earlier, the makers had announced May 17 as the release date of the movie. However, it got postponed and now the film will release on July 12. The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.