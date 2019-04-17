Toggle Menu
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra wrap Jabariya Jodi shoot in style

The announcement of the wrap of Jabariya Jodi was shared by Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram. He posted a video of the team of of the film having a blast on the sets as they completed the shoot.

sidharth malhotra, parineeti chopra movies
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi will release on July 12.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘crazy journey’ of Jabariya Jodi has come to an end. The two actors have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film. The Prashant Singh directorial, which presents a take on Bihar’s ‘pakadwa vivaah (groom kidnapping), is scheduled to hit theaters on July 12.

The announcement of the wrap was shared by Sidharth on Instagram. He posted a video of the team of Jabariya Jodi having a blast on the sets as they completed the shoot. Along with the video, he also announced the release date of the film as he wrote, “The crazy journey of #JabariyaJodi comes to an end! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for their endless support. Cant wait for you guys to watch the film in cinemas on 12th July 2019.”

On Wednesday, Parineeti Chopra shared a few photos from the wrap up party. Those who were present at the wrap party included film’s producers Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, choreographer Bosco Martis and director Prashant Singh among others.

See photos from the wrap party of Jabariya Jodi

sidharth malhotra, parineeti chopra jabariya jodi
Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra posed for the cameras at the wrap party of Jabariya Jodi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
parineeti chopra instagram photos
Parineeti Chopra had a great time at the wrap party of Jabariya Jodi.
parineeti chopra instagram
Parineeti Chopra thanked her team at the wrap party of Jabariya Jodi. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
ekta kapoor, sidharth malhotra, parineeti chopra jabaroya jodi wrap
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra strike a pose with film’s producer Ekta Kapoor. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sidharth malhotra instagram
Sidharth Malhotra shared this photo with co-actor Parineeti Chopra on Instagram.
jabariya jodi wrap party
Sidharth and Parineeti with the team of Jabariya Jodi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
parineeti chopra photos
Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of Kesari. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sidharth malhotra photos
Sidharth Malhotra shared the announcement of the wrap of Jabariya Jodi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
bosco martin choreographer
Choreographer Bosco Martin at the wrap party of Jabariya Jodi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jabariya Jodi is Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s second collaboration. The duo had earlier shared screen space in 2014 release Hasee Toh Phasee.

The romantic drama went on floors last year and since then Sidharth and Parineeti have shared several posters from the movie.

Earlier, the makers had announced May 17 as the release date of the movie. However, it got postponed and now the film will release on July 12. The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

