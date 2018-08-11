Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra come together for Ekta Kapoor’s Jabariya Jodi

After Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are reuniting for Ekta Kapoor’s Jabariya Jodi. After Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are reuniting for Ekta Kapoor’s Jabariya Jodi.

Welcome the ‘Jabariya Jodi’ of B-Town: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. After Hasee Toh Phasee, the Bollywood stars are reuniting for Ekta Kapoor’s next. The Aiyaary star took to social media to make the official announcement and also shared his excitement.

“Surprise Party Sune ho ? …yeh surprise shaadi hai ! Excited to announce my next film #JabariyaJodi with @parineetichopra @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaileshRSingh @KarmaMediaEnt @balajimotionpic,” he wrote.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor, on Friday, had shared that the cast had begun the shoot for the film.

Along with a picture of the film’s clapboard, she had tweeted, “Filming begins for @ParineetiChopra and @S1dharthM starrer “Jabariya Jodi”. #JabariyaJodi #ShootBegins @balajimotionpic @ShaileshRSingh @RuchikaaKapoor”\\

Reportedly, the film was earlier titled Shotgun Shaadi. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the horror comedy, Golmaal Again. She has several films lined up for release in the coming months which includes Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Namastey England.

