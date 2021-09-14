scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah’s success: ‘It is satisfying, emotional and I feel extremely blessed’

Sidharth Malhotra, who was tasked with playing the war hero Captain Vikram Batra, is touched by the unprecedented love of the audience coming his way for Shershaah.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
September 14, 2021 3:44:23 pm
Shershaah is hailed by many as Sidharth Malhotra's career-best performance. (photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says the success of Shershaah has “charged him up” for his future projects as he now feels more confident about his instincts as an artiste.

The Vishnu Varadhan-directed film released last month on Amazon Prime Video and earned acclaim for sensitively piecing together the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Malhotra, who was tasked with playing the war hero, is touched by the unprecedented love of the audience coming his way for Shershaah.

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra’s nerve-wracking experience during Shershaah: ‘For Vikram Batra’s family, this isn’t just a film’

“I always wanted my work to speak for itself, for people to connect with my character and feel something. That’s the intention, the passion for filmmaking I have. ‘Shershaah’ has definitely changed people’s impression towards my creative choices and instincts,” he said.

shershaah Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video in August. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

“It just makes it easy for me. If tomorrow, I have a creative suggestion they (the makers) will possibly consider it and give it more weight than before,” Malhotra added.

Also read |Shershaah review: Sidharth Malhotra starrer needed to soar, for yeh dil maange more

Hailed by many as the actor’s career-best, the film’s success tastes sweeter as Malhotra was deeply invested in bringing the story to life for the last five years. The actor said though there were moments of “emotional pressure” during the film’s making, he is glad the makers believed in his calibre.

“It gives you a great sense of validation that your instincts were not wrong. Now we can say all the decisions we made were in the correct direction. It is satisfying, emotional and I feel extremely blessed… It charges me up for future projects, that this is the level of passion and dedication that I need to put in all my films to get this kind of response,” he added.

Malhotra, whose last few releases like A Gentleman, Aiyaary and Jabariya Jodi did not do well at the box office, said living up to the expectations of the Hindi film audience, which he feels is the most “honest and brutal” group on social media, is gratifying.

Shershaah poster A poster of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah.(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Also read |Shershaah writer says Dimple Cheema confirmed Vikram Batra cut his thumb, used blood as sindoor: ‘First I felt it was cooked up’

“Our industry is extremely volatile, with ups and downs every Friday. People build you up and write you off instantly within weekends. That’s also a learning, that this is how the industry is. As a person, I was more inclined in being myself in an industry which likes to expect every actor to put himself out there and say things out loud. I like to lay low, let my work do the talking. Possibly in the recent years, I didn’t have that amount of work to speak for itself and now when it is there with ‘Shershaah’, it all makes sense,” he said.

In Shershaah, the 36-year-old actor said he applied the learning from his previous works. The action he did in filmmaker duo Raj-DK’s A Gentleman helped him perform his stunts “seamlessly” in the war drama and the love story from Jabariya Jodi made him realise he had to do it differently in Shershaah.

“In trying to make the audience feel something, sometimes you digress and falter. In that digressing and faltering, you gain experience… Over the years, all the films in the past have helped me be more precise, whether in a love story or in action. ‘Shershaah’ had an amalgamation of both.

“I have all these wonderful films to thank for my performance in ‘Shershaah’. If I hadn’t gone through that phase, I wouldn’t have possibly pushed myself more, dive into detailing, prepping…,” he added

Malhotra will be next seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu and Thank God, a slice of life comedy.

